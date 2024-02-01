Broadridge Financial: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter…

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $70.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Success, New York-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The technology outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

Broadridge Financial shares have declined nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 36% in the last 12 months.

