BrightSphere Investment Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $22.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 77 cents per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $131.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $65.8 million, or $1.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $426.6 million.

BrightSphere Investment Group shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

