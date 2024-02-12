Brighthouse Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Monday reported a loss of $917 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Monday reported a loss of $917 million in its fourth quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $14.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.92 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.83 per share.

The annuity and life insurance company posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.13 billion, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $1.11 billion, or $18.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.38 billion.

Brighthouse Financial shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $53.46, a fall of roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

