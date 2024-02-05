Bright Scholar: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FOSHAN, China (AP) — FOSHAN, China (AP) — Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (BEDU) on Monday reported earnings of $7.7…

FOSHAN, China (AP) — FOSHAN, China (AP) — Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (BEDU) on Monday reported earnings of $7.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Foshan, China-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The provider of international education to Chinese students posted revenue of $80.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.51. A year ago, they were trading at $3.40.

