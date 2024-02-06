BP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $371 million. The London-based…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $371 million.

The London-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $52.59 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.53 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $15.24 billion, or $5.15 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $213.03 billion.

BP shares have decreased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.