Boyd: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $92.6 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $92.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.66 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $954.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $922.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $620 million, or $6.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.74 billion.

Boyd shares have increased roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $65.50, rising slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BYD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BYD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.