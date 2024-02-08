BorgWarner: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $154 million.

On a per-share basis, the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $3.52 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.61 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $625 million, or $2.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.2 billion.

BorgWarner expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $4 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.4 billion to $14.9 billion.

BorgWarner shares have declined almost 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen roughly 5%. The stock has declined 28% in the last 12 months.

