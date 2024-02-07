Blue Bird: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MACON, Ga. (AP) — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $26.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Macon, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 91 cents per share.

The school bus maker posted revenue of $317.7 million in the period.

Blue Bird expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion.

Blue Bird shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.25, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLBD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLBD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.