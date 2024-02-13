BlackLine: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $22.1…

On a per-share basis, the Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 69 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $155.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.2 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $52.8 million, or 81 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $590 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, BlackLine expects its per-share earnings to range from 45 cents to 48 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $154 million to $156 million for the fiscal first quarter.

BlackLine expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.01 to $2.14 per share, with revenue ranging from $637.5 million to $649.5 million.

BlackLine shares have decreased almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $58.30, a fall of 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BL

