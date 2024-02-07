Black Hills: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $79.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of $1.17.

The energy company posted revenue of $591.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $262.2 million, or $3.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.33 billion.

Black Hills expects full-year earnings to be $3.80 to $4 per share.

Black Hills shares have fallen 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $49.62, a fall of 30% in the last 12 months.

