BILL Holdings: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) on Thursday reported a loss of $40.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The payment processing software company posted revenue of $318.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $296.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, BILL Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 57 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $299 million to $309 million for the fiscal third quarter.

BILL Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.09 to $2.31 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion.

BILL Holdings shares have declined 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $75.90, a fall of 26% in the last 12 months.

