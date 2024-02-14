BGC Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $19.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $19.9 million.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The brokerage company posted revenue of $516.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $516.8 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $36.3 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.03 billion.

BGC Group shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 70% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.