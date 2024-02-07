Berry Global: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $59 million.

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $2.85 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.99 billion.

Berry Global shares have decreased almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BERY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BERY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.