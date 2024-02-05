BellRing Brands: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $43.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The nutritional supplements company posted revenue of $430.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $407.9 million.

BellRing Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.87 billion to $1.95 billion.

BellRing Brands shares have increased almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $57.59, a climb of 100% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRBR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.