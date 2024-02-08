Belden: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $38.5 million. On…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $38.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.46 per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $551.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $242.8 million, or $5.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Belden expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $505 million to $520 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Belden shares have fallen nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 10% in the last 12 months.

