Becton Dickinson: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $281 million.

The Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $2.68 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.39 per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $4.71 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.74 billion.

Becton Dickinson expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.82 to $13.06 per share, with revenue in the range of $20.2 billion to $20.4 billion.

Becton Dickinson shares have fallen 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen roughly 2%. The stock has dropped slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

