Beazer: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $21.7 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $21.7 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $386.8 million in the period.

Beazer shares have dropped 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.36, a climb of 95% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BZH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BZH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.