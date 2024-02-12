Beasley: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Naples, Florida-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to extinguish debt, were 13 cents per share.

The radio broadcaster posted revenue of $65.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $75.1 million, or $2.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $247.1 million.

The company’s shares closed at 83 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.21.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBGI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.