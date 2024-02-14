Barrick Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $479 million. The…

TORONTO (AP) — Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $479 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The gold and copper mining company posted revenue of $3.06 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.27 billion, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $11.4 billion.

