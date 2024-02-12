Bank of NT Butterfield & Son: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Bank of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd. (NTB) on Monday reported net…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Bank of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd. (NTB) on Monday reported net income of $53.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based bank said it had earnings of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.15 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $225.5 million, or $4.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $579.3 million.

