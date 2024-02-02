Banco Santander-Chile: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $197.6 million.

The Santiago Chile, Chile-based bank said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $621.6 million, also beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $592.6 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.33 billion.

Banco Santander-Chile shares have decreased 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSAC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.