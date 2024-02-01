Ball: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $154 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The metal packaging company posted revenue of $3.4 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.52 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $707 million, or $2.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.03 billion.

Ball shares have decreased roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased almost 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BALL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BALL

