Bachelor’s Degree Jobs With $100K+ Salaries

Some bachelor’s degree jobs offer a high return

Lifetime earnings increase with a college degree, research indicates. There are also nonmonetary benefits to educational attainment, including longer life expectancy, positive health outcomes and increased levels of civic participation. While wages vary based on the industry and a candidate’s experience, holding a bachelor’s degree can lead, in some cases, to a six-figure salary. The following 10 careers, listed from lowest median annual salary to the highest, usually net an annual salary above $100,000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is not a comprehensive list, however, and some employers may require additional credentials, such as a master’s degree.

Construction Managers

Construction managers — often referred to as project managers or general contractors — budget, plan and oversee construction projects until completion. Most of their work is done at an on-site field office. Beyond a bachelor’s degree, many larger construction firms also look for potential employees who have construction experience. Between 2022 and 2032, the projected job growth for construction managers is 5%, which is faster than average compared to other occupations, according to BLS data. Employees in this field earned a median salary of $101,480 in 2022.

Medical and Health Services Managers

Working along other health care personnel, medical and health services managers are responsible for ensuring that a health care facility is abiding by laws and regulations, and running efficiently. Workers in this occupation — which had a median salary of $104,830, per BLS data — create work schedules, monitor budgets and recruit, train and oversee health care staff. While a bachelor’s degree is typically required, some employers may require only an associate degree or prefer those with a master’s degree. By 2032, job growth in this field is expected to leap by 28%.

Art Directors

Art directors develop and approve the overall style for a publication, advertising campaign, or movie or television production, as well as oversee the work of graphic designers, artists or photographers who create the layout or visuals. Employers often look for candidates with a degree in fine arts or related fields. In 2022, the median yearly pay for an art director was $105,180, per BLS data. This field is predicted to grow by 6% between 2022 and 2032.

Actuaries

Actuaries — who often work in teams with accountants, financial analysts and those in other fields — measure the financial costs of risk and uncertainty for clients and companies, such as an illness, death or a natural disaster. Those looking to enter this field may want to consider earning a bachelor’s degree in an analytics subject like actuarial science, mathematics or statistics. Actuaries earned a median yearly salary of $113,990 in 2022, with job prospects expected to grow by 23% over the next decade, according to BLS data.

Computer Network Architects

Usually working in an office setting alongside other information technology employees, computer network architects create and implement computer and information networks, upgrade hardware and test equipment to ensure it’s functioning properly. In 2022, computer network architects made a median salary of $126,900, according to BLS data. While computer occupations overall are expected to grow by 14% between 2022 and 2032, computer and information architect jobs are predicted to increase by just 4%.

Medical Dosimetrists

Medical dosimetrists develop radiation and treatment plans for cancer patients and those facing other serious diseases. This involves reviewing patients’ information, such as MRI scans, and calculating the proper dosage of radiation. Candidates must complete an accredited medical dosimetry program, which is often competitive. The median salary for medical dosimetrists in 2022 was $128,970, with the job field expected to grow by 3% over the next decade, according to BLS data.

Human Resources Managers

Human resources managers are responsible for the administrative aspects of a company or organization, such as recruiting and hiring new employees, overseeing the benefits program and payroll, and handling workplace disputes. While this job requires at least a bachelor’s degree, some employers prefer candidates that have a master’s degree. According to BLS data, human resources managers earned a median salary of $130,000 in 2022, with the field expected to grow by 5% over the next decade.

Petroleum Engineers

Often working at drilling and well sites, petroleum engineers develop methods for extracting oil and gas from reservoirs below the Earth’s surface. Employers often look for candidates with a bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering or a related field. Engineering jobs are predicted to grow by 7% between 2022 and 2032, but that rate is much lower for petroleum engineers, 2%, per BLS data. However, the median salary in 2022 was higher, $131,800 compared to $100,030 for engineers across the industry.

Advertising, Promotions, and Marketing Managers

Advertising, promotions and marketing managers spawn interest in a product or service, which often requires travel to meet with clients or media representatives. Job responsibilities may include implementing market research studies and creating promotional campaigns. While the median wage for advertising and promotions managers was $127,830 in 2022, the median salary was slightly higher for marketing managers, $140,040, per BLS data. Between both positions, the median salary was $138,730 during the same time period. Employment in this field is expected to grow 6% by 2032.

Airline or Commercial Pilots

Airline or commercial pilots are responsible for flying airplanes or helicopters, as well as verifying the safety of the aircraft. While it’s typically required that pilots have a bachelor’s degree, candidates also need to complete flight training with Federal Aviation Administration-certified flight instructors. Work schedules vary in this field, but overnight layovers are common. The median pay for airline and commercial pilots in 2022 was $148,900, with 4% job growth over the next decade, according to the BLS.

