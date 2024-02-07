Axcelis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $71.1 million.…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $71.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.15.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The semiconductor services company posted revenue of $310.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $246.3 million, or $7.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.13 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Axcelis said it expects revenue in the range of $242 million.

Axcelis shares have climbed slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $131.49, a climb of 11% in the last 12 months.

