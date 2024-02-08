Axalta Coating Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (AP) — GLEN MILLS, Pa. (AP) — Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit…

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (AP) — GLEN MILLS, Pa. (AP) — Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $73.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Mills, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The high-performance coating system maker posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $267.4 million, or $1.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.18 billion.

Axalta Coating Systems shares have fallen 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed almost 8% in the last 12 months.

