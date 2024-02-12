Avis Budget: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $259…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $259 million.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $7.10 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.36 per share.

The car rental company posted revenue of $2.76 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.8 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.63 billion, or $42.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.01 billion.

Avis Budget shares have fallen 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $168.36, a decline of 22% in the last 12 months.

