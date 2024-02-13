AutoNation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $216.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of $5.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.02 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.85 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $6.77 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.65 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.02 billion, or $22.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.95 billion.

AutoNation shares have risen 2.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 5%. The stock has increased 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AN

