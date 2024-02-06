AudioCodes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 6, 2024, 5:04 AM

LOD, Israel (AP) — LOD, Israel (AP) — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.7 million.

The Lod, Israel-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 28 cents per share.

The communication components company posted revenue of $63.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.8 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $244.4 million.

AudioCodes shares have increased nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 40% in the last 12 months.

