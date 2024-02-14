Atmus Filtration: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $34.8…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $34.8 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The industrial filtration product company posted revenue of $399.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $171.3 million, or $2.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.63 billion.

Atmus Filtration expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.61 billion to $1.68 billion.

Atmus Filtration shares have decreased nearly 5% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATMU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATMU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.