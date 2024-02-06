Atmos: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $311.3 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $311.3 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.08 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The natural gas utility posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period.

Atmos expects full-year earnings to be $6.45 to $6.65 per share.

Atmos shares have decreased 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $111.81, a decrease of 5% in the last 12 months.

