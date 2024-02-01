Atlassian: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) on Thursday reported a loss of $84.5 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) on Thursday reported a loss of $84.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

