Astrazeneca: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $960 million.

The Cambridge, Britain-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $12.02 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.96 billion, or $1.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $45.81 billion.

Astrazeneca shares have decreased 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 3.5% in the last 12 months.

