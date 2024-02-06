Assurant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $182.5 million. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $182.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.42. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.58 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.70 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $2.98 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.78 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $642.5 million, or $11.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.2 billion.

Assurant shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen nearly 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $168.89, a rise of 27% in the last 12 months.

