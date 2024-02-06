Associated Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $16.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 76 cents.

The asset manager posted revenue of $5.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $37.5 million, or $1.72 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $12.7 million.

Associated Capital shares have declined 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $32.45, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

