Aspen Technology: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.37 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $257.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $259.7 million.

Aspen Technology expects full-year earnings to be $6.59 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.12 billion.

Aspen Technology shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $193.32, a drop of 6.5% in the last 12 months.

