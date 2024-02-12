Aspen Aerogels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Monday reported a loss of $519,000 in…

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Monday reported a loss of $519,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Northborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The maker of insulation products posted revenue of $84.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $45.8 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $238.7 million.

Aspen Aerogels expects full-year revenue of $350 million.

Aspen Aerogels shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.40, a climb of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASPN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.