ASGN Inc: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $50.3 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $219.3 million, or $4.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.45 billion.

ASGN Inc shares have fallen nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $94.37, a decline of 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASGN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.