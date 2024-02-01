ASE Technology Hldg: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $295.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kaohsiung, Taiwan-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The integrated circuit maker posted revenue of $5.05 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.02 billion, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $18.69 billion.

ASE Technology Hldg shares have decreased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.