Asbury Automotive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $55.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $2.70. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $7.12 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.74 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $3.81 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.77 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $602.5 million, or $28.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.8 billion.

Asbury Automotive shares have fallen slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 11% in the last 12 months.

