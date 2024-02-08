Arrow Electronics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $194.5 million.…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $194.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $3.54. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.98 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.70 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $7.85 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.82 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $903.5 million, or $15.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Arrow Electronics expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.20 to $2.40.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.7 billion to $7.3 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Arrow Electronics shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 17% in the last 12 months.

