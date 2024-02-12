Ark Restaurants: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.4…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 38 cents.

The restaurant and bar operator posted revenue of $47.5 million in the period.

Ark Restaurants shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.11, a drop of 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARKR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.