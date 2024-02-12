Arista Networks: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $613.6 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $1.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The cloud networking company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Arista Networks said it expects revenue in the range of $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion.

Arista Networks shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $280.88, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

