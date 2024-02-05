Are Home Cosmetic Tools and Treatments Worth the Price?

When you want to improve your appearance, options abound. You can go to a med spa or plastic surgeon for…

When you want to improve your appearance, options abound. You can go to a med spa or plastic surgeon for professional services. Depending on what you want done, procedures can cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

The 2023 RealSelf Culture Report found that 24% of people in the United States have had at least one cosmetic procedure, and 12% have had two or more.

Instead of using a professional for cosmetic procedures, you can buy an extensive array of tools and do the work in the privacy of your own home. They too can be pricey, however, and in some cases not as effective.

Here’s when you may want to spring for a professional and when DIY can suffice, depending on your goals.

Goal: Lift Sagging Skin

To reverse gravity’s impact, you may want a facelift performed by a board-certified plastic surgeon. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons data, the average cost for a facelift is $9,281.

With such a high price point, you may consider purchasing tools designed to lift and tighten skin with microcurrent technology. Top sellers include NuFace, which starts at around $200 and FaceGym, which retails at $580.

Dr. Akis Ntonos, founder and owner of the Manhattan-based Aion Aesthetics says to keep your expectations for the devices low.

“There is nothing you can do at home that will tighten your skin enough for you to be happy,” Ntonos says. “Microcurrent devices can activate muscles temporarily but have no lasting impact. They’re not harmful, but are often a waste of money.”

However, Trina Albus, a Los Angeles-based, at-home beauty device expert for Beauty Beyond 40, says that some do work.

“The device should be Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared and clinically proven and you need to use it regularly and consistently. Be patient. There are immediate and cumulative results,” she says.

Goal: Soften Wrinkles

Do you look perpetually peeved because you have deep vertical crevices between your eyes? Or maybe you have stubborn horizontal lines on your forehead.

All can be smoothed for three to six months with injectables like Botox, Dysport and Xeomin, available at med spas and doctors’ offices. Prices fluctuate based on location and type, but Botox is frequently $15 per unit. An area like the forehead can require 10 to 20 units, so expect to pay from $150 to $300.

If that’s too much, especially for something that will last only a few months, you may want to try an at-home device you can use every day, like a laser. There are many to choose from, including the NIRA Pro Anti Aging, which retails at around $550 and the LYMA Laser for $2,695.

“The NIRA is the easiest to incorporate into a routine because it’s fast, there’s no mess and it’s affordable compared to Botox,” Albus says. Since you’ll own the device, you don’t have to keep going back for more injections, so it is cheaper over time.

Just lower your expectations for dramatic results, Ntonos says. “Neuromodulators like Botox block signals of the brain to the muscle,” he says, explaining that even the best and most expensive home devices can’t do that.

Goal: Brighten Dull, Discolored Skin

If your skin has lost its youthful glow or has discolorations, you can take a trip to the med spa or an aesthetician to get microneedling done. The procedure involves using thin needles to puncture the skin and create tiny holes. As your skin heals, it produces more collagen and elastin, which give you a brighter, smoother complexion.

The more advanced types of microneedling, such as Morpheus8, penetrate deep into the tissue and incorporate radio frequency technology for maximum results.

RealSelf reports that the average price ranges from $500 for a single treatment session on a small area to $4,000 for a series of treatments.

It’s highly unlikely that you will match the same results on your own, but products that you can buy on the open market are very inexpensive and can actually produce the look you want.

“At home treatments like dermarollers, when mixed with exfoliants, can work,” Ntono says. They can range from $200 for an electric GLOPRO to a handheld ORA Facial Microneedle Roller System for $38, to Karuna Microneedling Patches for just $12 a pack.

If you’d rather not needle, you’re not alone.

“I prefer not to put holes in my skin so I use LED light therapy instead,” Albus says. “My favorite is the Dr. Dennis Gross LED face mask for around $450. It gives a more even skin tone.”

Goal: Create High Cheekbones, Youthful Eyes and Luscious Lips

Age also takes a toll on areas where you want plumping, says Dr. Derek Steinbacher, of West River Surgical Center in Guilford, Connecticut.

“The fat compartments of the face, usually held back by retaining ligaments, begin to push out and migrate into lower areas,” he says.

“For instance, cheek fat comes down and collects underneath the nose and above the lips, forming deep ‘nasolabial’ folds, and making the cheekbones look less defined,” he adds.

Injected fillers can provide a short-term solution. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the average cost for hyaluronic acid dermal fillers (such as Juvederm and Restylane) is $794 and the average cost for non-hyaluronic acid fillers (such as Sculptra and Radiesse) is $1,039.

A longer-term solution, Steinbacher says, is fat grafting, which is when fat is taken from one area of your body and distributed elsewhere. The results can last for many years, but the average cost, per RealSelf data, is around $5,000.

Some at-home alternatives can be dangerous to even try. For example, a hyaluronic acid delivery system that you can buy and use at home can be tempting, but it’s not recommended.

“We saw adverse reactions to this device, where the filler ended up in an artery,” Ntonos says. “For the cost of a couple hundred dollars you can end up with lopsided lips and necrotic tissue.”

Goal: Remove Unwanted Hair

If you want hair-free face or body, electrolysis can be very attractive. It destroys the hair follicle, and is currently the only permanent hair removal process approved by the FDA.

Electrolysis doesn’t come cheap, though. This in-office procedure usually requires a series of sessions.

According to AEDIT, an informational platform for unbiased beauty and cosmetic procedures, electrolysis for the upper lip ranges from $150 to $300, the bikini area is $900 to $2,000, and legs are $4,500 to $10,000.

Personal hair removal devices can come to the rescue. While the results won’t last as long as electrolysis, they are effective.

“The new at-home lasers are incredible,” Albus says. “My favorite is the Smooth Skin IPL device (currently retailing at $359). I use it on my face, underarms, bikini and legs. It works so well. Really easy, fast and powerful. And it doesn’t hurt.”

Office Procedures vs. Home Beauty Devices

Almost all of the home-based products require consistent use over months to achieve any measurable effect, so if you don’t have the patience, you’ll get nothing but the bill.

“In my experience, most of the time these devices end up sitting in your closet, so it will be money down the drain,” Ntonos says. “It may be wiser to save up your money for a more impactful service. Find someone who does complimentary consultations.”

If you’d rather opt for a beauty tool, avoid the company’s marketing promises and conduct your own research before buying. Look for FDA clearance, clinical trials, reputable reviews, money-back guarantees and a long and easy return policy.

“Don’t be afraid to try things out and see how it works for you,” Albus says. “Take selfies along the way to track results. If it doesn’t work, just send it back for a refund.”

