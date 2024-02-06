ArcBest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $48.8 million.

The Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $2.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.47 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The freight transportation and logistics company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $195.4 million, or $7.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.43 billion.

ArcBest shares have increased 6.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 48% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

