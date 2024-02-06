Aramark: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $28.5 million. On…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $28.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services posted revenue of $4.41 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.27 billion.

Aramark shares have climbed roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARMK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.