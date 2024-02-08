AptarGroup: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $62.4…

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $62.4 million.

The Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and investment costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The maker of consumer-product dispensing systems posted revenue of $838.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $284.5 million, or $4.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.49 billion.

AptarGroup shares have risen nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $132.12, a rise of 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

