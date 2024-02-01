Apple: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $33.92…

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $33.92 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had profit of $2.18.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $119.58 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.62 billion.

Apple shares have fallen nearly 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen almost 3%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $186.86, a rise of 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAPL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.