Appian: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Appian Corp. (APPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $10 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The business process management software provider posted revenue of $145.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $111.4 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $545.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Appian expects its results to range from a loss of 21 cents per share to a loss of 16 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $148 million to $150 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Appian expects full-year results to range from a loss of 73 cents per share to a loss of 66 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $615 million to $617 million.

Appian shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 20% in the last 12 months.

