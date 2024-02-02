Aon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $498 million. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $498 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.89 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.07 per share.

The insurance brokerage posted revenue of $3.38 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.35 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.56 billion, or $12.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.38 billion.

Aon shares have increased 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen almost 3%. The stock has decreased 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AON

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.