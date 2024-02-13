Angi: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Angi Inc. (ANGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its fourth…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Angi Inc. (ANGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 1 cent per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The provider of a digital marketplace for home services posted revenue of $300.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $40.9 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.36 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.43. A year ago, they were trading at $2.66.

